CLOSE
Home

Kris Humphries’ Mom Is Hotter Than Kim K, Mila Kunis Gets The Cover Of Glamour UK, Joe Jonas Set To Open For Britney Spears On European Tour — NEWS FOR COOL PEOPLE

Leave a comment

News For Cool People, All The Things You Want To Know In 140 Characters or Less. Leggooo!

Kris Humphries said his mom is more beautiful than his soon-to-be wife Kim Kardashian, but Kim is OK with it. [TMZ]

[pagebreak]

Mila Kunis is set for the cover of Glamour UK in September. [Celebrity Gossip]

[pagebreak]

Joe Jonas is joining Britney Spears on her European tour and opening for her. [Celebuzz]

[pagebreak]

First look at Henry Cavill in his Superman suit for Man of Steel. [Entertainment Weekly]

[pagebreak]

Manny Pacquiao is in a heated legal war with Floyd Mayweather and wants to be declared the winner. [TMZ]

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close