Kris Humphries’ Mom Is Hotter Than Kim K, Mila Kunis Gets The Cover Of Glamour UK, Joe Jonas Set To Open For Britney Spears On European Tour — NEWS FOR COOL PEOPLE

Kris Humphries said his mom is more beautiful than his soon-to-be wife Kim Kardashian, but Kim is OK with it. [TMZ]

Mila Kunis is set for the cover of Glamour UK in September. [Celebrity Gossip]

Joe Jonas is joining Britney Spears on her European tour and opening for her. [Celebuzz]

First look at Henry Cavill in his Superman suit for Man of Steel. [Entertainment Weekly]

Manny Pacquiao is in a heated legal war with Floyd Mayweather and wants to be declared the winner. [TMZ]

