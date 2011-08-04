Kim’s Bridal Shower Was Off The Chain! — KICKIN’ IT WITH THE KARDASHIANS

The Kardashian clan threw a lavish bridal shower for Kim Kardashian, who is set to marry NBA player Kris Humphries on August 20.

The celebration was beautiful and no doubt unforgettable for Kim, who was showered with gifts and love from friends and family.

The bridal shower was held in the backyard of mom Kris Jenner‘s home and Kim looked stunning in a light pink Zuhair Murad gown with Swarovski crystal studded heels by Louboutin.

There was even a surprise performance from a popular band that was arranged by a couple of Kim’s sisters…

In other Kardashian news, Kim is set to appear in 3-D on the cover of Nick Saglimbeni’s World’s Most Beautiful magazine, which hits newsstands on Monday.

We’ll definitely be checking out that issue of the first ever magazine shot entirely in 3-D.

Check out the photos of Kim, Kris and the entire family at the fairy tale bridal shower on the next few pages!

Thanks to OK magazine.

Kim Kardashian looked amazing in her Zuhair Murad gown.

Kim and Kris open gifts.

Kylie, Khloe and Kendall take photos during the party.

Celebrity chef Rachel Ray provided gourmet food for the occassion.

Kim and Kris pose with a framed ticket to an NBA game, the couples’ first date.

A pregnant Mel B dropped by to show love.

Kim poses with Kris’ mother.

Kim with her mother, Kris.

Kendall and Kylie arranged a surprise performance by Mindless Behavior, pictured above.

Kris and Kim open more gifts.

Kim’s Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

