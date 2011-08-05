Neck Face Was Born Under A Bad Sign & Doesn’t Care If You Know Who He Is (PHOTOS x VIDEO)

Some artists would love everyone to know exactly who they are and identify their face with their work. Other artists however, would rather remain anonymous. Neck Face is one such artist.

Known for his grotesque paintings and satanic inspired artwork, Neck Face has become loved and hated in many art circles. His work, featuring demonlike characters and a random act of violence, has become well known in the streetwear and skateboard culture.

Recently, Neck Face sat down with Jeff Staple of Reed Space for an interview and spoke about his past, why he started drawing and where his imagery comes from.

With all of the recognition that he has recieved, Neck Face has been able to work with different brands on everything from sneakers and t-shirts to skateboards and even a movie.

Take a look after the jump for a few of the projects Nasty Neck Face, as he is sometimes called, is working on, as well as the interview with Jeff Staple and the trailer for his movie.

1-2-1 w/jeffstaple feat. Neck Face from jeffstaple on Vimeo.

Neck Face X Isaiah Seret: Art in the Streets collab short film

Neck Face “Born Under A Bad Sign” Movie Trailer

Neck Face x Vans

Neck Face x Public Domain Skate Decks

Neck Face x Cool Cats T-Shirt

Neck Face Art

Neck Face Art

Neck Face In The Act

