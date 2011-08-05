Shana Edme Wants MediaTakeOut To Know She Is NOT Kimora Lee Simmons’ Sister (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Yesterday, after MediaTakeOut falsely identified former model Shana Edme as the younger sister of Kimora Lee Simmons, Kimora felt it was necessary to make a statement and respond to the rumors.

Kimora Lee Simmons Issues Statement About MediaTakeOut Sister

While it might have been tough for Kimora, who is used to the attention, it was just as tough for Shana Edme, the former model turned college student who currently works at a law firm.

We caught up with Shana to set the record straight.

“It is imperative for me to aid in clearing up this MediaTakeOut debacle. In no way, shape, or form, did I give MediaTakeOut pictures of myself claiming to be Kimora Lee Simmons’ sister. I am honored to be mentioned in the same sentence as the mogul, but I would never create such a fabrication,” she said.

Sometimes these seemingly fun and harmless internet rumors can affect lives in untold ways.

We are glad that Shana has moved on with her life and we wish her the very best in her studies and her career.

Here are a few pictures of the beautiful Shana Edme.

[pagebreak]

Shana Edme is the model MediaTakeOut claimed was Kimora Lee Simmons’ younger sister.

[pagebreak]

Shana Edme is the model MediaTakeOut claimed was Kimora Lee Simmons’ younger sister.

Also On Global Grind: