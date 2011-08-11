Drake Says R&B Singer The Weeknd Is “One Of The Greatest Artists I’ve Ever Heard” (VIDEO)

Drake is really putting on for his fellow Toronto homie R&B singer The Weeknd.

The buzz surrounding the mysterious and ever elusive singer has been growing continuously since he dropped his acclaimed mixtape House of Balloons.

Recently, The Weeknd has come out of his musical hiding and has been doing shows in Toronto. He put on his first show at The Mod Club in Toronto for his fans a few weeks ago and followed up with a huge performance at Drake’s second annual OVO Festival.

The Weeknd is featured on Drake’s “Trust Issues (Remix),” and is definitely bringing a new and fresh sound to the music game.

In a recent interview with BillBoard’s “The Juice,” Drake dished about his good friend. Revealing that The Weeknd is featured on his forthcoming album Take Care “a lot,” Drake admits that he and The Weeknd collaborated heavily on Take Care.

After dishing about how musically inspired he is by The Weeknd, Drake declares that The Weeknd is “One of the greatest artists I’ve ever heard.”

Wow! Drake has spoken. The Weeknd is quite an amazing artist.

If you aren’t familiar with his music, click on the links above to check out his previous work or visit his soundcloud.

