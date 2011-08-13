Tia Mowry Gets It Right And Tight Post Pregnancy (PHOTOS)

Tia Mowry, one half of our all time favorite sister duo gave birth to baby boy, Cree Taylor Hardrict back on June 28 but she’s showing her normal, everyday side (which we love) as she works off her baby weight almost two months later.

Tia has that new mother glow as she works out with her hottie husband, Corey Hardrict, in Studio City’s Wilacre Park.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry Was Super Emotional About Birth Of Her Son

The former child star has successfully managed to keep her career going into adulthood as she plays everyone’s favorite football wife on BET’s The Game. She also has a reality show with twin sister, Tamara, where we can see the sisters as they deal with marriage and motherhood in the Hollywood spotlight.

Tia looks great! Check out the photos!