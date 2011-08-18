Jessie J Gets So Motherf*cking Soulful On “Without You” (NEW MUSIC)

Check Out Jessie J’s Poppin Purple Hair Here!

Jessie J drops the fun pop records to get soulful on her latest track “Without You.” Reminscent of a classic ballad, Jessie J reaches deep down in her soul as she belts out emotional lyrics.

NEW MUSIC: Jessie J Has The “Domino” Effect

As the tale of a love-stricken woman, “Without You” captures the perils of love and a devastating break up.

Wishing she spent more time with the love of her life, Jessie J sings:

“I wish we would’ve spent more time together/ I shouldve come to see you more/wish I would’ve learned what you loved/what you hated/what you liked/the things you adored/and now im here trying to fill this space/that once was framed by your face.”

If this song doesn’t make you cry than nothing will.

Take a listen to a soulful Jessie J below!

Jessie J – Without You (Prod. By Toby Gad) by GlobalGrind