Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' Asking Price: 1.5 Million…

Today is the big day for Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries. Not only has their entire relationship thus far been documented by Kim’s reality show and the constant paparazzi following the couple, but it seems as though the entirety of their relationship will continue to be documented as time goes on.

PHOTOS: Kim & Kris Have A Little Tift Post-Rehearsal Dinner

We all know that today’s wedding will be taped and aired later on this fall for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but before then, it looks like People Magazine will be the first to have all the exclusive details on the big day. People Magazine reportedly shelled out $1.5 million to be the first to get the exclusive photos. It was also People who got the exclusive on the engagement announcement back in May for $300,000 while Britain’s OK Magazine paid $100,000 for exclusive bridal shower coverage.

PHOTOS: Who Will Kim Have As Her Bridesmaids?

Kim is going to be one of the few brides who will rake in more money for her wedding than she actually had to pay for it. The wedding is costing a reported $500,000 and besides selling off photo rights, Kim also received a free $20,000 Vera Wang gown for the big day and of course a lucrative deal with E! for the two-part Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event special.

Crazy! As if she wasn’t already, Kim will definitely be sitting pretty after the checks for her wedding start rolling in.

Check out the soon-to-be-newlyweds!