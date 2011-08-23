SAY IT AIN’T SO! Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Separate? (PHOTOS)

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith separating?

Well, according to In Touch Weekly, that is the case. The gossip magazine reports that an insider told them after 13 years of marriage, Will and Jada have decided to separate.

On their website, In Touch says be sure to pick up a magazine, but could this all be the product of a slow news day?

PHOTOS: Willow Smith Whips Her Hair and Money Back And Forth

In the past, Will Smith has gone on record to say, “What I found is divorce just can’t be an option,” he said. “It’s really that simple. And I think that’s the problem with L.A. There are so many options. So a huge part of the success for [Jada] and I is that we just removed the other options.”

But as Huffington Post points out, Jada did say in Uptown Magazine, “People think that Will and I don’t spend a lot of time together. Too much time, actually, if you ask me. It’s always nice to have a little time apart. Sometimes you need that.”

PHOTOS: Jada Pinkett Smith Uptown Magazine Interview

The couple has yet to issue a comment saying that this was true or not, but we hope either way the family will be OK.

Stay tuned to GlobalGrind for more details on this developing story.