Cameron Diaz Shows Off Her New Baby Bump?! (PHOTOS)

Cameron Diaz was spotted filming with a baby bump in Atlanta, but is it real?!

Well, turns out Cameron’s belly is a prop for her new movie, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, which makes a lot of sense.

The usually super svelte starlet is pictured wearing a shirt that says “Lose it and weep” over her belly.

The upcoming movie follows five couples who are all going through the hardships of the childbirth process.

Among Cameron, the film stars other A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Brooklyn Decker and Glee star Matthew Morrison, who plays Cameron’s partner.

Check out the photos of Cameron and her new baby bump on set above!