Jessica Alba’s Post-Pregnancy Debut! (PHOTOS)

Jessica Alba gave birth to her second daughter, Haven Garner less than two weeks ago and she’s already back in the swing of things.

Jessica stepped out for the first time yesterday with her older daughter, Honor Marie, after giving birth to Haven as she headed to the doctor’s office for her Honor who was feeling a little sick.

Jessica has those genes that we all wish we had. It looks like she’s already rocking a super slimmed down post-pregnancy body.

The actress took to twitter to let everyone in on what’s going on inside her home. She tweeted, “Flood -sick toddler -newborn -too many ppl n animals living in 3 bedroom =another day in the Warren household #funfun”

