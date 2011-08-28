Sean Kingston Jet Sets By The Pool With Flo Rida and Ron Artest (PHOTOS)

Sean Kingston felt blessed to be alive and partying again as he touched down in LA, after a tragic jet ski accident almost took his life. The Beautiful Girls singer connected with his good friends Flo Rida and Ron Artest at the Def Jam Pool Party at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

Kingston took to twitter to let the world know, “Back in L.A feeling Great and BLESSED!!!… bout to get up with my big bro @Official_flo in a hour leggo!! #GOODFEELING”

There were a ton of beautiful girls on the scene including Young Money’s Shanell and earlace maker Tanaya Henry. Tanaya rocked an amazing bikini that made her the focus of the event. Good to see Sean back in the swing of things and away from the ocean…

