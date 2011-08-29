SHOE GAME PROPER: Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland, Selena Gomez At The MTV VMAs 2011! (PHOTOS)

The award for most colorful shoes at the 2011 MTV VMAs went to Katy Perry, who wore color blocked Giuseppe Zanotti wedges to complement her Christian Dior Fall 2011 Couture ensemble of geometric patterns.

Katy changed a total of four times and she wore the above look while accepting her award for Video Of Year.

The wedges were colorful and playful, matching the cube hat by Philip Treacy.

Earlier in the evening, Katy wore Versace Atelier, paired with Jimmy Choo Beak sandals, which can be seen in our gallery.

Britney Spears looked gorgeous, but a bit uncomfortable her her footwear, while Beyonce covered her feet during her performance and on the red carpet, Nicki Minaj wore a cast or bandages.

