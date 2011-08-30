COMEBACK KID: Michael Vick Just Got Bill Gates Money! (PHOTOS)

Michael Vick is officially back and he’s making that bread!

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has just agreed on a six-year $100 million contract with the Eagles, that again makes him one of the game’s highest-paid players.

As Reported By The Associated Press:

A person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press the deal is worth $100 million, including about $40 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t released. Vick has come a long way since spending 18 months in federal prison on dogfighting charges. He led the Eagles to the NFC East title last season, was the starting quarterback in the Pro Bowl and was the AP comeback player of the year. Vick was due to earn slightly more than $16 million this season after the Eagles designated him the franchise player in February. He’ll make a little less, possibly giving the Eagles salary-cap flexibility to give Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson an extension. The 31-year-old Vick joined the Eagles in 2009, and played sparingly as the third-string QB behind Donovan McNabb and Kevin Kolb.

SOURCE: Associated Press

