Raven Symone Spotted With Mystery Man At Janet Jackson Show! (PHOTOS)

Raven Symone has been leaving her swagoo all over red carpets at A-list events this summer, but last night she left the stylish outfits at home for a more casual look.

Raven and an unnamed male companion went to see Janet Jackson perform and the That’s So Raven actress wasn’t trying to be photographed.

Raven ducked the cameras and hid behind a drawing as she entered the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Raven has been in a Jackson mood, tweeting a special happy birthday to Janet’s brother just days prior.

She tweeted, “@State of Georgia Happy Birthday to #The King of Pop”!!!!!!!! Love you forever Michael Jackson”

Aside from Michael Jackson, we didn’t know Raven had a boyfriend! Do you think she’s dating this guy?