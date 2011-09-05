SHOTS FIRED! New York City Becomes Shooting Gallery, As 31 People Are Shot In 48 Hours (PHOTOS)

It was a gun bussing bloody weekend as New York City witnessed 24 people shot in 24 hours.

Mayor Michel Bloomberg is appalled with the latest gun violence taking over the city, calling the 24 shootings, “Just unconscionable.”

As of Monday, at least 31 people were shot in roughly 48 hours this weekend, including three kids at a house party in The Bronx.

As Reported By The New Yok Daily News:

The eruption of shootings from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday left the mayor livid and the parents of three wounded children distraught and angry. Police said the two dozen victims were shot in 14 separate incidents in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. As of last night, no arrests had been made in any of the shootings. “These people come with guns and shoot at anyone.They don’t care if there are children around,” said Charles Walters, 53, whose 11-year-old son, Shaquan, was the youngest of eight people wounded early yesterday at a backyard party in the Bronx by a lone gunman. At least 25 people had been shot as of Sunday night, but by early Monday morning, six more people were shot in three separate incidents in Brooklyn. Four people were shot at 12:45 a.m. at what appeared to be a barbecue on East 54th Street. One of the victims, 18-year-old Tyrief Gary, has died. The other three are in stable condition.

Shaquan Walters, 11, who was shot in the leg when a shooter opened fire Sunday morning at a BBQ party where 8 others were shot, was the weekend’s youngest victim.

