Jessica White & Lisalla Montenegro Star In Maybelline Campaign For NY Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

Supermodels Jessica White and Lisalla Montenegro, along with Christy Turlington, Shu Pei and Emily DiDonato, star as the faces of Maybelline’s campaign for the 2011 Mercedes Benz New York Fashion Week, which will start this Thursday.

The looks for the campaign are bright and bold and include lip colors and eye shadow.

Jessica and company, however, are all photographed monochromatically and only their lips and their eyes will be highlighted in the campaign.

Maybelline is the official make up sponsor for Fashion Week, so there’s sure to be more goodies from the make up giant to come!

