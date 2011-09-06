Machine Gun Kelly Fires Off A “Warning Shot” (NEW MUSIC)

Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly fires off on his latest track “Warning Shot.”

Last week, Machine Gun Kelly let the whole world know that he’s a “Wild Boy” with Waka Flocka and now he’s giving us a warning.

Machine Gun Kelly recently signed with Diddy’s Bad Boy label and now he’s featured on the label’s official mixtape Bad Boy: The Preview, which features MGK, Cassie and Red Cafe.

Featuring Livvi Franc, the 808-heavy beat will definitely be a fall banger.

Machine Gun Kelly raps, “I said sh*t/and I meant sh*t/coroner/I dead sh*t/I treat hoes/just like hoes/ that throw bones/go fetch sh*t.”

Take a listen to “Warning Shot” below!