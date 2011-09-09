CLOSE
Polar Bear Mollywhops A Drunk Woman That Was Saved By A Bottle Of Vodka!

If you’re drunk, try not to end up laying outside of a Polar Bear’s house, who happens to live in the projects. 

We’re not sure why this polar bear is just chilling in the hood, we also have no logical explanation for why this lady is laying on the floor outside. 

What we do know is that when she tries to get up the bears shows the speed of a ninja and mollywhops the crap out of this lady. She is saved by someone that throws a vodka bottle at the bear.

So much for her pants though — they died a horrible death. 

