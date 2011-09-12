Spike Lee Is In An “Empire State Of Mind” For 9/11 Anniversary (VIDEO)

Director Spike Lee, partnering up with State Farm Insurance, created one of the most brilliant commercials to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Using New York City as his backdrop and with the help of nearly 150 school children, ages 8-11, Spike’s video visits four firehouses.

The clip profiles children as they thank New York firefighters and Jay-Z and Alicia Key’s poignant hit song “Empire State of Mind” creates the perfect musical accompaniment.

Watch as Spike takes us behind-the-scenes, while sharing his commentary on why he decided to shoot this commercial with State Farm.

On the next page, take a look as New York’s youngest, who weren’t even born when 9/11 happened, visit and sing to New York’s bravest.

Director Spike Lee takes us behind-the-scenes of State Farm’s 9/11 “Thanks” project, sharing commentary and intimate interviews with the school children and NYC firemen.

