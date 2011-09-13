Manny Ramirez Arrested In Florida (PHOTO)

Former Major League Outfielder, Manny Ramirez, was arrested over a domestic incident at his Florida home involving his wife.

Police say the former MLB All-Star struck his wife in the face resulting in her hitting her head.

As Reported By TMZ:

Witnesses tell TMZ Ramirez was taken out of his Weston, Florida home at around 7 PM ET in handcuffs. We’re told Ramirez’ wife was in the house. Ramirez allegedly slapped his wife in the face with an open hand … causing her to hit her head against the headboard of their bed … this according to the police report. According to the report, Manny claims he merely “grabbed” his wife by the shoulders during the dispute and “when he shrugged her, she hit her head against the headboard.”

TO READ MORE, CLICK HERE: TMZ

Also On Global Grind: