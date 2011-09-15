For All You Big Di*k Chicken Eaters (VIDEO)

For all you chicken loving guys out there, here’s a video you need to watch!

According to NutritionFacts.org, eating chicken during pregnancy may affect the size and development of one’s son’s penis and scrotum due to phthalate contamination of the meat.

So in layman’s terms, guys stop eating chicken, or you di*k will shrivel up like you just came out of a swimming pool!

Take a look at this extremely informative video, it may save your manhood.

Also On Global Grind: