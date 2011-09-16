OH DAMN! 37 Students Stabbed With Needle By 14-Year-Old Girl (PHOTO)

A 14-year-old Puerto Rican girl stabbed 37 students on a playground with a hypodermic needle yesterday and now many parents want answers.

Creating a community panic, many of the students had to get tested for H.I.V. and Hepatitis C.

As Reported By The Associated Press:

“She would stab one, run, stab another, run, like it was some sort of joke,” Education Secretary Jesus Rivera Sanchez said about Tuesday’s lunchtime attack on 12- to 14-year-olds at the Jose de Choudens middle school in the southern coastal town of Arroyo. Health Department spokeswoman Margarita Casalduc said it was unclear if the syringe contained anything and further tests were needed to determine if it was contaminated. But the victims, accompanied by their shaken parents, gathered at a convention center to be tested for HIV and hepatitis C and to be given preventive medications.

Sanchez said counselors also were helping the victims and their parents. The girl’s name has not been released.

