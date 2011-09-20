Banks Are Giving Away AK-47s Now?! (PHOTO)

Banks are giving away AK-47s now?!

MerchantService.com, a Sarasota, Florida based company, announced that it’s giving away AK-47 assault rifle vouchers worth up to $750, each time a customer opens up a new account.

As Reported By NewTimes:

The company doesn’t exactly have a cache of AKs sitting in its stock room — it gives you a voucher to redeem instead — and while you don’t have to get an AK-47, they’d prefer you did.

“Keep in mind we are not simply handing out AK-47 assault rifles to anyone who opens an account with us,” the company says.

“Instead, you will receive a voucher that can be used towards the purchase of a firearm at any reputable gun shop where you must go through the proper background checks and waiting period that the law requires. If you prefer, the voucher can also be redeemed for cash.”