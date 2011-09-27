Barack Hugs It Out, While Michelle Goes In Playing Ping Pong (PHOTOS)

The White House Flickr has blessed us with a behind the scenes look at the First Family during the month of September.

These candid shots won’t be found on the front page of the New York Times, instead they’re for the fans of the White House.

Some of the most intimate moments captured on camera are featured in this collection of photos, from Michelle Obama playing table tennis during a Let’s Move! event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, to President Barack Obama hugging a woman in the crowd after addressing the Labor Day celebration in Detroit, Mich.

All photos are taken by the White House staff photographers that circle the President and First Lady on every occasion.

Above: Michelle Obama plays table tennis during a Let’s Move! event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, N.Y.