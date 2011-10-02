OccupyWallStreet Locks Down BK Bridge: 700+ Arrests! (PHOTOS)

The Occupy Wall Street protesters have taken control of Wall Street in New York for the last two weeks and have moved to march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Protesters walked across the Brooklyn Bridge this afternoon, shutting it down and trapping several cars on the bridge. Police have started arresting protestors.

NEW YORK — More than 700 protesters demonstrating against corporate greed, global warming and social inequality, among other grievances, were arrested Saturday after they swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge and shut down a lane of traffic for several hours in a tense confrontation with police. The group Occupy Wall Street has been camped out in a plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District for nearly two weeks staging various marches, and had orchestrated an impromptu trek to Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon. They walked in thick rows on the sidewalk up to the bridge, where some demonstrators spilled onto the roadway after being told to stay on the pedestrian pathway, police said. The majority of those arrested were given citations for disorderly conduct and were released, police said.

SOURCE: [CBS News]