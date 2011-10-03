Flashing Lights: Behind The Scenes Of Kanye West’s Dw Fashion Show In Paris! (PHOTOS)

Kanye West showed his first womenswear collection this weekend during Paris Fashion Week and it was amazing!

Some insiders and critics claim that the show lacked focus. But, if you know anything about Kanye, it’s his ability to take something that may seem ordinary and make it into something extraordinary that sets him apart. And that is exactly what he did.

Behind all the glitz of the flashing lights, fur backpacks and leather dresses, was a large amount of hard work and preparation.

From finalizing models and looks, to getting the music, lights, stage and seating right, Kanye was definitely keeping busy before the show. Kanye was so hands on, we have the behind the scenes pictures to prove it, courtesy of Virgil Abloh and Terry Richardson.

