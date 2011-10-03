OH SLIP! Ciara Has A Wardrobe Malfunction During Paris Fashion Week! (PHOTOS)

Singer Ciara is the latest celeb caught with her chi-chis out!

While sitting front row and having a conversation with singer and actress Jennifer Hudson at the Givenchy show in Paris yesterday, the paparazzi caught more than Ciara’s attention. They also caught her boobs, specifically an areola.

PHOTOS: Ciara Arrives At Karl Lagerfeld Presentation In Paris

We know we’re stretching, but give us a break, we’ll take whatever we can get from Ciara, who is known for her tight bod and her even tighter clothes!

The singer looked gorgeous in black as she sat pretty in the front row, her low cut LBD framing her cleavage which, we guess, could no longer contain its excitement!

Check out our accompanying gallery for more photos of Ciara (and her wardrobe malfunction) at Paris Fashion Week!