Salma Hayek Is A McQueen Fiend At S/S 2012 Paris Fashion Week! (PHOTOS)

Mexican hottie Salma Hayek attended the Alexander McQueen presentation in Paris last night and she looked way more than just pretty in pink!

Absent was the bandage the actress wore around her right ankle when she attended the YSL presentation on Monday.

For McQueen, Salma wore a salmon Gucci dress with a black leather belt. Black pumps and a clutch of the same color completed her outfit.

Watching the collection along with Salma was Vogue Editor-in-Chief and front row mainstay Anna Wintour, who wore a black and printed shift skirt combo and multicolored jewels around her neck.

McQueen’s presentation was solid and Sarah Burton, who took over the brand, proved she can do more than design wedding dresses for royalty (aka Kate Middleton).

The show was held in a morgue on the outskirts of Paris and was about sex, death and identity, judging by the masques, lace and beaded dresses.

