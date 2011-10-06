Bar Refaeli Foxy And Frilly In Marchesa At Annual Whitney Gala In NYC (PHOTOS)

Tickets to the Annual Whitney Museum Gala were sold out, but that didn’t stop Israeli model Bar Refaeli from attending the event last night, held near Hudson River Park’s Pier 17.

PHOTOS: Bar Refaeli Jet Setting With Her Crew

Bar looked soft and pink in a champagne colored and sexy backless Marchesa gown with ruffles that trailed to the floor.

Before heading to the event Bar tweeted:

Going to Whitney event wearing @Marchesafashion dress & a cute butterfly brooch. By Lorrain schwartz

She followed up with this:

I LOVE my @marchesafashion dress!! 🙂

We most certainly love it too! If this doesn’t convince Leo he made a mistake, we don’t know what will!

STORY: Leo Should Ask Bar To Gimme One More Chance

Check out more of Bar in her Marchesa in the accompanying gallery!