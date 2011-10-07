Brooklyn Artist Josama Madera Says ‘F U Pay Me’ With Solo Show

“F U PAY ME:” a solo exhibition of paintings by Brooklyn, NY artist JOSAMA launched last night at 3rdEye(Solo)ation Gallery in Brooklyn.

PHOTOS: Former Model Josama Madera Switches Lanes!

Running from Thursday October 6th, to on or about November 4, this solo exhibition of paintings by JOSAMA sees the artist riffing on pop culture and its violence. Familiar characters from TV are painted in oil and juxtaposed in familiar settings: a Little Rascal a brownstone stoop, a muppet chills in a bodega while Tron and Decepticons stand like sentinels on a street corner.

That’s just our take. Here’s what Josama said about the work.

This exhibition conjures up a dreamworld, blurring the boundaries that exists in between polarities, specifically the barrier between pop-fantasy and reality, the Hero and the Villain, light and dark, love and hate. Fusing life and death contradictions into a visual dialogue where opposites play and intermingle in a playground for the haunted, reflecting the vast array of emotions one can undergo living in the streets. In attempts to unlock the unconscious mind to jog the memory by breaking down the icons and using them to tell our story. Therefore celebrating the illusion of life, death and dreams, bringing them together and erasing all boundaries.

SOURCE: 3RD Eye

3rdEye(Solo)ation Gallery

1501 BROADWAY in BROOKLYN

x- Jefferson ( J train to Halsey )

FOR MORE INFO: Jose Castillo: 212 470 6790

