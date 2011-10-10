Russell Simmons And Kanye West Take A Trip To Occupy Wall Street (PHOTOS)

The boss man Russell Simmons knows how important it is for his voice to be heard.

Not only has he been occupying Wall Street over the past few weeks, he is also recruiting other important figures to let their voice be heard.

Today, Russell brought none other than Kanye West down to take part in the #OccupyWallStreet protests. Both of these men are showing that they take their jobs as leaders of our generation seriously by participating in the peaceful protests.

Russell says of Kanye joining him today:

“It was amazing to see how people loved seeing Kanye West at Occupy Wall Street. His music and his art has always been about the voice and the power of the people. Kanye just wanted to come down and experience the growing movement that has opened the eyes of many around this country and around the world of the struggles of poor people. The energy at Liberty Plaza was electrifying and the momentum to get the money out of politics is growing quickly.”