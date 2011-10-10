Big Sean & Kanye West Tell Haters To Talk To The Hand During “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay” Performance (VIDEO)

Whoa there!

Big Sean surprised his fans with Kanye West last night at the Best Buy Theater in NYC.

What’s a “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay” performance without the presence of Kanye West?

Dressed in a black silk robe, Big Sean brought out his G.O.O.D. music mentor Kanye and the crowd went wild.

Ever since Big Sean dropped his catchy tune, it’s been a complete smash hit.

Big Sean’s been traveling the nation on his “I Am Finally Famous” tour and got the chance to meet up with his big homie Kanye while in New York.

During his performance, there was lots of dancing, jumping around, and of course Big Sean took off his Hugh Hefner robe for the ladies.

Watch Big Sean and Kanye get it poppin’ in the video below!

SOURCE: RealTalkNY