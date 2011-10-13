RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Katy Perry Reveals The Name Of Her New Fragrance And MORE!

Hello Kitty Kitty! Katy Perry revealed the name of her second fragrance. The “Teenage Dream” singer will be calling her new fragrance “Purr.” [Idolator]

Florence + The Machine announce their UK headlining tour in London. Florence + The Machine’s new album will be dropping at the end of the month. [PopCrush]

French Montana linked up with Prodigy and Waka Flocka for his new track “Hell On Earth 2k11.” Take a listen at MissInfo.

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose denies “intentionally disrespecting” his fans. For their Rock In Rio performance in Brazil the band showed up 2 hours late. Axl Rose apologized for being tardy for the party. [Spin]

Bruno Mars performs with Skylar Grey in Vienna. The two singers performed “It Will Rain” together while in concert together in Austria. [Rap-Up]

