Rihanna Dumps Matt Kemp Again … This Time Via Twitter! (PHOTOS)

It seems like Rihanna loves to mess around with the minds of the media and her fans. We’ve seen her out and about with her video model man Dudley O’Shaughnessy, as well as leaving a strip club with her ex-boyfriend, baseball player Matt Kemp. She recently was asked on Twitter by a fan “u single?” and she gave a surprising response.

PHOTOS: Rihanna Back with Her Ex-Boyfriend, Matt Kemp! Details Inside…

She tweeted: unfortunately! And probably will be for a whiiiiilllleee!!!!!

PHOTOS: Rihanna And Matt Kemp Jump On The Latest Hip-Pop Trend! Break Up And Make Up!

Well, she certainly had us fooled! We’re happy to see Rihanna doing her thing and not caring about what the media says.

Check out the gallery to see pictures of her and Matt Kemp leaving the strip club together.