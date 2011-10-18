Meet The Many People Living Inside Of Nicki Minaj (VIDEOS)

Nicki Minaj is probably one of the most animated rappers in the game.

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj premiered a Public Service Announcement for all of her fans and low and behold, she created a new character the “Female Weezy.”

Nicki Minaj transformed into Lil Wayne with blonde and pink dreads and did a dead-on impersonation of Lil Tunechi.

Over the past few years, Nicki Minaj has introduced many different characters and people living inside of her.

The birth of her alter-egos began when she was just a young girl. At a young age, Nicki created “Cookie,” who is a little girl protecting her mother and family from abuse.

In response to her father’s abusive habits, Nicki created “Cookie” to ward off the pain of living in an abusive household.

Since “Cookie,” Nicki has introduced “Roman Zolanski,” his mother “Martha Zolanski,” “Rosa,” “Nicki Teresa,” “Harajuku Barbie” and now “female Weezy” to the world.

