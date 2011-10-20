Rihanna’s New Fragrance Is Made For The Sexy Rebelle In Everyone (PHOTOS)

Spring 2012 marks the season the Rihanna Navy will have a completely new scent. That’s because the “We Found Love” singer will be releasing her new perfume named “Rebelle” after a nickname that RiRi’s grandmother gave her.

The perfume will have a somewhat exotic and warm, sweet and musky scent. Ingredients will include coffee beans, amber and a hint of vanilla.

As for the bottle, it will look a lot like Reb’l Fleur, Rihanna’s previous scent. However, much like her hair earlier this year, the new bottle will have pinkish/red highlights.

Fly girls get ready, this fragrance promises to entice and entrance all who get within distance of its raw and edgy scent. “My new fragrance is about taking control but still being a lady. There’s a feminine, romantic element to the fragrance — but there’s also a defiant quality in it,” Rihanna explains in a statement about the product. “I love its duality.”

The marketing for the campaign will aim to capture both her dramatic and daring side without sacrificing the singer’s innate vulnerability. Shot by renowned music video director Anthony Mandler, one ad you’ll surely see is meant to empower not only women but men as well.

Admit it, we all want to smell like Rihanna, so we know you’re picking up a bottle of Rebelle!

SOURCE: Billboard