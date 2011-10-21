O-bama! Michelle Learns How To Tweet (VIDEO)

First Lady Michelle Obama has reached a milestone, she sent out her first ever tweet.

Ms. Obama didn’t send the tweet from her personal account, she sent it from @JoiningForces. She wanted to inform the Twitter universe to help support and show appreciation to military families.

Here’s what the first lady tweeted:

“Military families serve our nation too. Let’s all show our appreciation by #JoiningForces with them. Get involved: http://t.co/YryjAhl5 –mo.”



Take a look at the first lady sending out her first tweet in this video.





