Tatted & Shirtless: Who’s Hotter Rick Ross Or Wiz Khalifa?!

Wiz Khalifa and Rick Ross are the first rappers we think about when it comes to tattoos and no shirts.

PHOTOS: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa’s Romantic Hawaiian Vacation

One rapper is super skinny and the other rapper is a little hefty, but both rappers love to take their shirts off.

Besides loving to go shirtless, Rick Ross and Wiz Khalifa love to show off their tats.

The two rappers have more tattoos than they can count and before we know it, they’ll be completely covered in tats.

AUDIO: Rick Ross Seizure: The 911 Call

GlobalGrind decided to round up the best pictures of Wiz Khalifa and Rick Ross shirtless and tatted up.

Despite having two seizures a week ago, Rick Ross is still readying his forthcoming album God Forgives, I Don’t.

Wiz is also in the studio cooking up his next album as well.

God Forgives, I Don’t is set to hit store shelves December 13.

Take a look a Rick Ross and Wiz Khalifa high and fly in the gallery above!

&amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://polldaddy.com/poll/5611420/”&amp;amp;amp;gt;Who’s Hotter Tatted &amp;amp;amp;amp; Shirtless!?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;gt;