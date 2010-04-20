Going Down Under Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian has been down under for a while now, but it looks like once she lands back to the states she’s going to be in a little beef of family beef. Kim Kardashian tweeted that she missed her nephew Mason, while tweeting a picture saying ‘Please nobody tell Kourtney I just twittered a pic of Mase, she just might kill me! I just couldn’t resist!’

Scott chimed in saying ‘@scottdisick She’s not going 2 be pleased.’ before he snitched and told Kourtney. Luckily for Kim she’s an awesome aunt so Kourtney wasn’t that upset tweeting ‘Everyone told on u kim for showing a pic of Mason! At least u r an incredible auntie. we miss u come home’

Well since Kim is away from home here are some of her awesome pictures from down under. Warning they are hot.

Xilla aka Al-X Blogriguez

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

