TREND WATCH: Hip-Pop Celebs Rock The Blazer (PHOTOS)

Jill Scott was spotted at the 2011 Black Girls Rock extravaganza looking fit, fashionable and fabulous.

The award winning neo-soul songstress was spotted strutting her stuff (and rightfully so) on the red carpet, rocking all black everything topped off with a beautiful sheer blazer.

These days everyone is rocking the blazer, both on and off ramp. You can see woman and men, in their twenties and in their sixties, pulling it off easily with almost anything.

Blazers are a flattering item which can be worn all year round. Whatever cut, style or color, a sharp jacket is a staple wardrobe item that is both timeless and effortless.

Check out photos of some of our fav fly celebs rocking their favorite blazer!