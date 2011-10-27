Rihanna’s New Man Dudley O’Shaughnessy Found Love In The Club? (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Rihanna‘s video boyfriend Dudley O’Shaughnessy made headlines when he was spotted a few weeks ago, leaving the club with Rihanna in the wee hours of the morning.

PHOTOS: Dudley O’Shaughnessy Leaves The Club With Two Women

Now the boxer and rumored Rihanna boy toy has moved on and was spotted leaving a different club with his boys and two new chicks.

The “We Found Love” star was partying hard at The Box in Soho, London when he tried to sneak out of the side with two chicks, but the paparazzi was on hand to catch him.

PHOTOS: Rihanna Hits The Streets With Her We Found Love Star

This should come as no surprise, because just a few nights after he partied it up with Rihanna, she was spotted back with her ex-boyfriend Matt Kemp.

Then a few days later she said she was single on Twitter and wanted a boyfriend, but didn’t think it would happen anytime soon.

Dudley had his chance and from the looks of things, he might come out as the winner.

Did Dudley miss his chance with RiRi?