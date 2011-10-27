Solange, Serena & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Burberry Bodies! (PHOTOS)

Burberry Beverly Hills was bursting with beautiful bodies last night as the eponymous English brand hosted an event, bringing out the likes of Serena Williams, Solange, Kate Bosworth and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The event was hosted by head designer Christopher Bailey and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who was recently named the face of designer fragrance Burberry Body.

Beyonce’s DJing sis Solange provided the tunes, as admirers of the brand sampled the new fragrance fronted by the 24-year-old Transformers 3 star and Victoria’s Secret model.

Rosie looked slim and sultry in a nude Burberry dress with a plunging neckline.

Tennis star Serena wore a nude blush colored dress too and lived up to her name: she was serene all night.

But beige wasn’t the only shade of the evening. Rachel Zoe wore a blue Burberry leather and black buttoned coat the whole night, while Kate Bosworth wore a lovely blue and yellow printed party dress by the designer.

