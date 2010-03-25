Cassidy HIV positive?

<p>chic put’s Cassidy’s HIV status on front street,Only way to prove this rumor wrong is with official paper work. Even if this is just a rumor the damage is done. The thing to keep in mind is why would a chic put her status and image on blast if this was all a lie?</p><p>I have some important information about the rapper Cassidy that girls need to know. I met cassidy some time last summer at a concert he was doing in Philly. After the concert he invited me and my friends to play pool with him and his friends then we chilled at one of his homeboys house. The pictures are from this day we met. He wasnt anything less then a gentlemen that day so we exchanged numbers. We talked for a few months and saw each other when ever we could. It was usually at my apartment in Philly. A couple times I drove up and we met at a hotel in Hacknsack NJ. I was never able to go to his house because his babys mother and kids were there. The very 1st time we had sex he didn’t want to use a condom but I insisted. After a while we built up trust and he convinced me not to use one. The BIGGEST mistake of my life. I learned I contacted HIV from him.</p><p>When I confronted him about it he denied it but could not hide that he seemed very worreid and admitted to having unprotected sex with other girls he said they were clean. I found out later to from a friend of mine who knows a philly stripper named Porsha that he has unprotect sex with strippers and video hoes on a REGULAR BASES. Well that was the last time I spoke to him ofcourse. I am the biggest IDIOT in the world for trusting and believeing this dirty lying ass hole. I KNOW it was from Cassidy he is the only one i had sex with near the time and the ONLY one I did not use a condom with.</p>

Also On Global Grind: