Occupy Saftey! Protesters Build A Women’s Only Tent! (DETAILS)

The women of Occupy Wall Street have taken matters into their own hands building their own tents to protect themselves from the slew of sexual assaults that have been plaguing Zuccotti Park in the last month.

The large, metal-framed “safety tent” is guarded by an all-female patrol and can hold as many as 18 people.

Becky Wartell a 24 year old demonstrator from Portland, Maine told the NY Post–

“This is all about safety in numbers. When you’re in a large group of people sleeping, you will, of course, feel a lot safer than if you were by yourself. It will also keep away people that might feel more inclined to prey on two- and three-people tents.”

This comes on the heels after an Occupy Walls Street kitchen worker, Tonye Iketubosin, 26, was arrested for raping a 18-year-old Boston, MA woman who took him up on his offer to let her stay in his tent on while he attended to kitchen detail.

While she was sleeping, Iketubosin entered and started removing her pants. She awoke, told him to stop and when he refused, he raped her.

The Occupy Wall Street protesters have been criticized by Mayor Michael Bloomberg in the past week for policing themselves and not reporting crimes. This latest security measure by the women of Zuccotti Park was put in place to help themselves against sexual predators who roam the park at night.

