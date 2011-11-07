NEW MUSIC: Drake f. Rihanna – “Take Care” X “Crew Love” f. Weeknd

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Drake and The Weeknd hooked up for another OVO and XO joint called “Crew Love”.

MUSIC: Mary J Blige f. Drake – Mr. Wrong

Earlier today Drake took time to stop by 93.5 in Toronto and play some joints off his album.

DETAILS: Drake Keeps It Trill On Cover Of The Source

Making the internet go crazy as Drake spit “It’s time i might blow like 50K on a vacation. For all my soldiers just to see the look on sll they faces… The realest niggas say your lyrics do shit for me. I told my story and made his story.”

Not to be done there, Drake also connects with Rihanna for the title track on his album called “Take Care”. The duo with the romantic past admit they’ll “Take Care” of each other. Check out the tracks below and be sure to get Drake’s album Take Care dropping Nov 15th.

Drake & Rihanna – Take Care

Drake f. Weeknd – Crew Love (RADIO RIP)