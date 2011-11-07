Lindsay Lohan Busts Out Of Jail In Less Than A Day (PHOTOS)

We all remember the sweet redheaded actress who starred in Mean Girls, but who is this bad blonde who can’t stay in or out of jail?

Lindsay Lohan once again got a ‘Get out of Jail Free Card.’ She was released early from an overcrowded L.A. jail Monday, after only serving a little over four hours of jail time, beginning at 9pm Sunday night.

A sheriff’s spokesman said that she could have been released because she is a nonviolent offender and jails are severely overcrowded.

Lindsay checked herself into Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, Calif., after being sentenced to a month’s sentence from violating her probation over a DUI and necklace-theft cases last year.

Lindsay has to watch her every move so she doesn’t get thrown back in the slammer.

LiLo was sentenced to 53 days of community service at an L.A. county morgue and must attend 18 additional psychotherapy sessions by March.

If Lindsay doesn’t abide by the rules, she will be sentenced to 270 more days in jail!