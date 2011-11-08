CLOSE
Home

Rihanna Talks That Talk With Jay-Z On New Album (DETAILS)

Leave a comment

Rihanna has enlisted the help of her mentor and big brother Jay-Z for her new album Talk That Talk

Late last week, Rihanna revealed the tracklisting for her forthcoming album and to our surprise, Jay-Z is one of only two features. 

PHOTOS: Rihanna Lets Us In Behind The Scenes On Her “Loud” Tour

Apparently, Rihanna didn’t need to much help on her new album, because Jay-Z is the only vocal feature on the album. RiRi enlisted the help of Scottish producer Calvin Harris on her lead single “We Found Love,” but he’s listed as a feature due to his production. 

It’s been a minute since these two mega stars have collaborated together. Last time Jay and RiRi got together, they were running the town with Kanye West

PHOTOS: Rihanna Reveals Talk That Talk Tracklist & BTS Photos

As fans of Rihanna, GlobalGrind definitely can’t wait to hear what Rihanna’s bringing to the table. 

Talk That Talk is set to hit store shelves November 21st.

rihanna

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close