SOLVED: iPhone 4S Battery Problems (DETAILS)

Well, that was fast!

Early adaptors are saying that the bug that’s been plaguing new iPhone 4s and other iOS 5 devices has been fixed with an iOS 5.01 update.

STORY: Apple Debuts iPhone 4S & It’s Faster Than The Original!

Reports PopHerald.com:

Apple is reportedly scheduled to roll out the iOS 5.0.1 software update. For iPhone 4S, iPhone 4 and other devices with iOS 5, the update will be available via the new wireless software update courtesy of the new operating system.

New reports have confirmed that some iOS 5 users, including some iPhone 4S users, have received the latest iOS upgrade which fixes a bug that is causing a shorter battery life. According to 9to5Mac, Apple rolled out the iOS 5.0.1 to those in the AppleSeed program, and select few Apple device users are now testing the new upgrade which is expected to hit all compatible devices this month, or early next month.

Aside from fixing the battery problem of the iPhone 4S, the new iOS 5.0.1 will also bring Siri improvements for Australia-based users. Apparently, the popular voice command application is still in Beta, and only available on the new dual-core iPhone 4S. Apple’s iOS 5.0.1 will also update multitasking gestures to the first generation iPad.

Last week Apple confirmed the problem but said that only a handful of customers were affected. “We have found a few bugs that are affecting battery life and we will release a software update to address those in a few weeks,” Apple said in a statement.