STRUCK DOWN! Mississippians Defeat Controversial “Personhood” Law (DETAILS)

Mississippi voters went to booths yesterday and voted down a ballot that would make the notion of life beginning at conception illegal.

The proposal that supporters sought in the Bible belt state was a way to prompt a legal challenge to abortion rights nationwide.

The “personhood” initiative was rejected by more than 55 percent of voters. The proposed measure would have made birth control, for instance the morning-after pill, illegal.

The ballot measure wanted and called for abortion to be prohibited “from the moment of fertilization.”

Here’s a case where supporters of the measure were trying to impose their religious beliefs on others by forcing women to carry unwanted pregnancies, including those caused by rape or incest.

Mississippi laws requires parental or judicial consent for any minor to get an abortion, mandatory in-person counseling and a 24-hour wait before any woman can terminate a pregnancy.

We think this is a victory for Mississippi residents, but what’s your take?

